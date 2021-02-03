RED WING — The number of Goodhue County residents who received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine surpassed the number of residents who tested positive for the respiratory disease.

The momentous milestone was reached Tuesday, Feb. 2, according to a news release from Goodhue County Health and Human Services.

“This is an exciting time and highlights the importance of COVID-19 testing as well as continued efforts by all Minnesotans to limit the spread of the disease,” HHS said in a statement.

As of Thursday, Feb. 3:

3,791 people in Goodhue County had received at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine;

1,095 people had completed the vaccine series; and

3,681 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

More pandemic data and vaccine/testing information can be found on the Goodhue County website, https://co.goodhue.mn.us , and Pierce County website, https://www.co.pierce.wi.us .

Pierce County vaccinations surpassed the total of COVID-19 cases, as well, with 3,468 vaccinated residents as of Feb. 1 compared to just over 3,300 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

Vaccine allocation

The first vaccine doses arrived in Goodhue County at the tail end of 2020, with HHS vaccinator teams rolling up their sleeves on New Year’s Eve. Health care workers, emergency first responders and long-term living facilities had first dibs on jabs .

“We are hopeful that vaccine allocations will increase at all levels including federal, state and county levels,” according to HHS.

Locally shots are being administered through health care systems, pharmacies and public health departments. Mayo Clinic announced last week it would contact southeastern Minnesota patients when they become eligible to make a vaccine appointment.

The health department encourages everyone to get vaccinated when they become eligible. “Every shot helps everyone be safer and brings us closer to the end of the pandemic.”

The county set up a COVID-19 hotline 651-385-2000, available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.