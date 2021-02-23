Gov. Tony Evers ordered U.S. and Wisconsin state flags to be flown at half-staff on Tuesday, Feb. 23, in honor of the more than 500,000 Americans —including more than 6,300 Wisconsinites — who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order, made in conjunction with an order by President Joe Biden for flags on federal property, stays in effect through sunset Friday.

“As we continue to endure the hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic, I ask the people of Wisconsin to join me in honoring and remembering the many spouses, parents and grandparents, kids and grandkids, best friends, and neighbors who were taken by this virus too soon and are loved, cherished, and missed by many,” Evers said in a news release.

Since March 2020, there have been (as of Feb. 22, 2021):

46 deaths in St. Croix County

in St. Croix County 39 deaths in Pierce County

According to local health departments:

7,879 — total confirmed cases

— total confirmed cases 4 — current hospitalizations

— current hospitalizations 15,663 — doses of vaccine administered