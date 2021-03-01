ELLSWORTH — A Pierce County Public Health advisory limiting indoor gatherings to up to 50% of maximum capacity or no more than one person per 56 square feet expired at the end of February, and the health department has not issued an extension.

Officials urged residents and businesses to continue to behave cautiously amid the ongoing pandemic, while warning that mass gathering limits could be reinstated if disease activity worsens.

“We are pleased with our progress both in terms of vaccination of older adults and in terms of the number of newly-identified cases each week,” Health Officer AZ Snyder said in a news release Monday, March 1.

Local cases have been trending downward since hitting a peak in mid-November 2020, according to Pierce County Public Health. The week of Feb. 20 saw the lowest number of new cases since September 2020.

“We are trusting local facilities to continue to enforce social distancing between non-related parties,” Snyder said. “If our numbers start to head in the wrong direction in a sustained way again, I will put this enforcement mechanism back into place.”

In addition to social distancing, the health department says everyone should continue to

Wear a mask,

stay home when sick, and

avoid large crowds.

Pierce County Public Health issued a series of indoor gathering advisories since fall 2020, starting with a cap at 25% occupancy. Though not independently enforceable, local law enforcement could collect complaints for investigation by the county health department.

Vaccine situation

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization over the weekend for Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, making it the third vaccine approved for use by the federal government.

Though three vaccines is an encouraging sign, health officials say supply continues to be limited and it will be weeks and months before everyone who wants a vaccine can get one.

Starting today, March 1, a new batch of groups in Phase 1B of the vaccine rollout became eligible for jabs in Wisconsin:

Education and child care staff

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public-facing essential workers

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Facility staff and residents in congregate living settings

Vaccine providers will continue to prioritize people age 65 and older as well as long-term care residents, health care personnel and first responders.

“This means individuals in newly eligible groups should not expect to get the vaccine right away,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. “It will take time to get to everyone in priority order.”

COVID-19 by the numbers...

Here are the latest COVID-19 data for Pierce County, according to the health department pandemic dashboard :