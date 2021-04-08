HUDSON -- Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be available in Hudson starting April 15.

St. Croix County has partnered with the Wisconsin Army National Guard to administer tests at the St. Croix County Highway Shop April 15 through May 27, according to a news release.

The site will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays.

Testing is available for anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

No insurance is needed for the free tests.

Individuals will remain in their vehicles during the test. Appointments are not required, but the county recommends pre-registering online at register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

A parent or guardian must be present for those ages 5 to 17.

“With the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county and variants spreading throughout Wisconsin and Minnesota, testing is even more important," the release said. “If you are experiencing symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has or recently had COVID-19, please use the testing resources available to you. Testing informs us if we have the virus and to take the proper safety measures to take care of ourselves and avoid spreading it to others.”

Find more information about COVID-19 and testing at sccwi.gov/covid19.

Testing

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Date: Thursdays April 15 through May 27

Place: St. Croix County Highway Shop 666 US Highway 12 Hudson, WI 54016







