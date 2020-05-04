Life has presented us with COVID-19, but our community has the resources we need to face this challenge.

Hudson Physicians is doing all it can to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. I’d like to share with you a few things we are doing to keep you safe.

Here’s the latest:

Every patient entering the clinic is greeted by a staff member, screened for COVID-19 symptoms and given a facemask.

Urgent Care is now divided in two parts, with separate “possible COVID” and “non-COVID” spaces. The second floor of the clinic is now dedicated solely to Urgent Care patients.

To keep our waiting areas clean and lower the risk of possible transmission, our laboratory staff will go directly to patients experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to conduct tests.

Our area is doing an excellent job complying with the stay-at-home orders. We’ve significantly limited trips beyond our homes, taken new precautions at grocery stores and pharmacies, and adopted a strict social distancing posture in public. To make social distancing simpler and safer, a group of researchers in the Twin Cities have created an app called SafeDistance (or www.SafeDistance.org ), which tracks COVID-19 hotspots through publicly-available data and user submissions. The app lets users examine the health of their neighborhoods and helps them avoid areas where the disease is spreading.

Efforts like these are buying time for scientists and health care workers to provide life-saving critical care for COVID-19 patients. It’s important for everyone to know that health care organizations have supplies — both people and PPE — and are conducting studies to determine the best treatment options, including research into hydroxychloroquine, zinc, plasma from COVID-19 survivors and more.

While avoiding COVID-19 is important, it’s also essential that everyone keeps healthy so their immune system can fight the virus. The goal for the most at-risk populations -- children under the age of 1, the elderly, the immunocompromised, and individuals with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes and high blood pressure -- is to avoid exposure and eventually to receive a vaccine and/or an antiviral therapy. But while scientists are working diligently to develop new vaccines and treatments, many people will need to return to work before these are available.