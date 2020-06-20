ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health is warning consumers not to eat certain bagged salad brands that have sickened 13 Minnesotans.

Cyclospora infections in six states have been linked to ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salad and Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salad. This applies only to the store brand salads labeled as “garden salads” and not for other types of store brand packaged salads sold at these retailers.

Illnesses in Minnesota were reported June 1-9 and affected people ages 24 to 79 years of age. Two are metro area residents and 11 are from Greater Minnesota. No cases required hospitalization.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by a microscopic parasite and is spread through consumption of fresh produce. It is not spread from person to person. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite and weight loss.

People typically become ill about a week after exposure, but this period can range from 2 days to two weeks. Washing produce, chemical disinfection or sanitizing methods are unlikely to kill the parasite.

The Minnesota Department of Health is working with the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and public health agencies in other states to investigate the outbreak.

For more information, go to the MDH website.