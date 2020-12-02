Mayo Clinic on Wednesday named nephrologist Dr. Robert Albright Jr. as regional vice president of its community practice in Southeast Minnesota. That includes Mayo’s hospitals and clinics in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Lake City, Owatonna and Red Wing and other smaller communities in the area.

Dr. Bobbie Gostout, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, has filled the role as an interim leader, since January. Prior to that, the position was filled by Dr. Annie Sadosty. Gostout is retiring at the end of the year.

After joining Mayo Clinic in 2001, Albright worked in Rochester and across Mayo Clinic Health System, serving as medical director of dialysis units and programs in Albert Lea, La Crosse and Rochester.

After more than six years of serving as chair of the Division of Nephrology and Hypertension at Mayo Clinic in Rochester he will be stepping away from this role to assume his new duties. He will continue to be clinically active regionally and in Rochester.