ROCHESTER — Dr. Bobbie Gostout, president of Mayo Clinic Health System, will retire at the end of the year after 24 years in clinical practice, research, education and administration, the health system announced Sept. 24.

"Dr. Gostout leads with grace, has passion for Mayo Clinic's values and instinctively puts the needs of patients first," said Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, president and CEO of Mayo Clinic, in a news release. "Please join me in thanking her for making an incredible career at Mayo Clinic and wishing her well in retirement."

Gostout served as president of Mayo Clinic Health System for five years, overseeing Mayo Clinic's community practice in the Midwest, including 18 regional hospitals and 68 regional clinics.

She joined the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester in 1996. She was the first woman to take part in Mayo's gynecology oncology fellowship and the first woman to join the Division of Gynecology Surgery in Rochester. Gostout also served as chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology in Rochester from 2007-2016.

Gostout is a nationally recognized expert and leader in gynecologic oncology. Her clinical interests include robotic surgery, and endometrial and ovarian cancer. Her research focuses on quality and safety in surgical care, and physician well-being. She is a professor of obstetrics and gynecology, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science, and has authored 125 peer-reviewed journal articles and abstracts, advancing the science of gynecologic surgery and gynecologic oncology.