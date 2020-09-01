WELCH -- Voices of the Valley, a free interpretive program on the Cannon Valley Trail, will present additional live music and naturalist programs in September. Trail events are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting, at the Welch Station Access.

This location can also be accessed by driving for those who would want to enjoy the events but aren’t able to bike or walk the trail. People are free to bring lawn chairs, listen to music and have a picnic.

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Red Wing park naturalist Erin Aadalin will be onsite share information on animals, birds, and plants that live near the Cannon Valley Trail. She will hand out scavenger hunt pages to take home.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Kressin Hartl of Cannon Falls will perform at Welch.

“My pa

rents always had classic country music playing so I love to sing country music, but the teenager in me also enjoys playing pop music and driving my mom nuts,” she said.

Writing music is also a passion of hers because it’s a great outlet for emotions when life or school become overwhelming, she said. Hartl’s original song “One in a Million” was released earlier this year on multiple streaming platforms, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, IHeartRadio, and YouTube using her middle name, Kressin Elise.

On Saturday, Sept. 19, the local musical duo InTandem, with Brenda Owens of Cannon Falls and Lee Mensinger of Red Wing, will return to perform folk, blues, and roots standards on guitars, banjo, mandolin, and ukuleles.

On Saturday, Sept. 25, Helen Forsythe will serenade folks on the trail. Forsythe was born and raised in southern Minnesota, playing the banjo and singing songs since she was 7 years old. Based in Northfield, she is bot

h a teacher and a performer of folk and bluegrass banjo playing. People can check out her album "The Blue Above it" on BandCamp.

Welch Station Access is the midpoint of the trail between Cannon Falls and Red Wing. Trail attendants service the information booth on weekends April–October. The village of Welch is three blocks to the north along County Road 7 Boulevard. Food, snacks, beverages, and canoe and tube rental are available.

Social distancing will be observed and recommended at all events.

Trail users age 18 or older must have a valid wheel pass when using the trail from April 1-Nov. 1. Pass fees are $5 per day or $25 for the season.

If you have naturalist information or a talent you’d like to share through the Voices of the Valley program, contact cannonvalleytrail.com.