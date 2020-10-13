With thousands of lakes and hundreds of rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin, it’s no surprise that boats are a popular item. Minnesotans own more than 800,000 boats, and residents of Wisconsin have registered over 650,000 boats.

For many, owning a boat is a chance to get out on a lake and go fishing. For others, it is a chance to set a sail or go water skiing or tubing. Getting exercise while paddling or rowing inspires many, while some prefer to cruise and relax.

Regional businesses also put boats to work as evidenced by the many barges navigating the Mississippi River.

Boats are a way of life in the RiverTown area, and in this photo project, we take a look at the variety of boats that take to the rivers and lakes in Minnesota and Wisconsin.











