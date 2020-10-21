During some of the many times that I have told you about my childhood, I have passed on a few duck hunting stories. I did a lot of duck hunting when I was a little boy because it was pretty easy to chase ducks when the Mississippi River was just a long Mason Crosby field goal away from my front door. I kept up the chase into the early years of adulthood. When the duck numbers started to drop dramatically, so did my trips to the river. Those duck hunts were eventually replaced with buck hunts.

I was a pond jumper kind of hunter in my youth. I would sneak around the back sloughs, cross over islands and hop railroad tracks to bust in on unsuspecting ducks. It wasn’t until I got my driver’s license that my hunts expanded to the point where I could get to more and better stomping grounds. That’s also when I transitioned into more of a decoy hunter.

Many years have passed since I have been back to the river with a sack of decoys. It’s not that I don’t have time to head to the river, launch a boat, throw out a sack full, and then wait for the ducks to come; I guess it’s more a matter of prioritizing my outdoor time to chase bucks. My decoy days might be over but once in a while I slip down to a section of my favorite trout stream and jump some unsuspecting puddle ducks. It’s quicker and easier, plus having a duck lunch once in a while takes me back to a place, time and place a long way from here and today.

I was alongside one of my favorite trout streams when I spied a drake wood duck. It was easy for me to be confident that he didn’t know I was there. I was mentally melting some butter in a skillet when the wood duck leaped from the water about 50 yards downstream, landed behind a tree and safely fled to parts unknown. Holy cow, I had been had.

The very next day, when I had a few minutes to spare, I thought that maybe I could avenge the whooping that I took the previous day. I slipped back down to the same spot to find the drake wood duck there. This time when I moved in on him, I made my approach from the downstream side just in case. A couple of minutes later the duck started swimming towards me and while it’s true that I am a little rusty when it comes to wing shooting, I knew what I would be having for lunch.