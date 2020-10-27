The archery season lasts a long time. Depending on where you hunt there is the chance that you could actually hunt for four months. I tend to use a similar strategy for the archery season as I do for the spring turkey hunt. I’d rather hunt the entire season as opposed to be done right away.

That doesn’t mean that I’m not bummed at the end of the season when instead of dining on grilled tenderloins I’m having tag soup. That’s the tradeoff. If I burned my tag too early, what would I do with myself for the rest season?

Another way to understand what circles around in my head is to follow the calendar. For example: in the summer, muskies circle around up there and in the early fall it’s elk, and so on.

Right now, we are squarely in the middle of the archery season when bucks have their minds on does, and I have my mind on those bucks.

Another fall strategy of mine is not to burn out a good hunting stand before its time. While I wait for the big boys to abandon their nocturnal ways, I hunt the edges. One such place is a pond, which I have previously told you about. It’s easy to slip in and out of without stirring things up too much, and it’s the place where I saw my first buck of the year. Seeing that first buck is always a welcome and highly anticipated event. It’s almost a rite of fall passage, and it’s the real start of the archery season, no matter how many does you see prior.

OK, getting back to that pond. It’s about an acre in surface area but it’s long and narrow. I placed a blind on the south side, strategically across from where most of the deer come in.

When I brushed in my turkey hunting blind it was easy to imagine my arrow and a bruiser buck meeting on the far bank. He would quietly slip through the underbrush to get to the side of the pond undetected.

Well guess what? That’s pretty close to how it actually happened. I looked up at the perfect moment to see him materialize a mere 30 yards away. He stood there like he was posing for a picture. I was in awe. I watched him and I studied his rack thinking that he was indeed a pretty darn nice buck. The only problem was that he wasn’t a great buck. Now I can tell you that if I do see him on the last day of the season, he’ll be that great buck for sure.