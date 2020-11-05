Today is one of the saddest days of the year, well, is it for me. It’s an annual event, but it never falls on the same day. It just kind of happens when I have the time.

It is the day when I move all of my musky gear out of the boat and store it for the winter. If I bag an archery buck in the next couple of days, I may get back out on the water again but it’s highly unlikely. So today will probably be the last day of official musky-related activities for 2020.

Storing my gear at the end of every season is a little nostalgic in that it’s easy for me to remember the events of the summer. When I grabbed the rods out of the boat, I immediately fixated on my heavy-duty green Cabela’s rod.

I could picture the Lake Vermilion monster that I fought with the rod. I lost that fight but not before snapping a photo of the biggest fish I never caught. It’s another story about the one that got away and it is burned into my brain for eternity.

Grabbing my lures sparked more memories, some good and some not so great. One such lure could fit in both categories. I was fishing with my brother Garret, and he was throwing a lure called the Giant Jackpot. It’s a topwater lure that is shaped like a submarine. You can throw it for a country mile and that’s exactly what Garret was doing.

After the very first twitch of the lure, a musky was on it and I mean right on it. The musky was bulging a wake only inches behind the lure. The total length of the cast was over 50 yards and the entire time that Garret was reeling in the Giant Jackpot lure, the fish was following it.

Several times it looked like the fish took a swipe at the lure but it was more like a cat toying with a mouse. In the end, when the lure came up alongside the boat, the fish eased away to deeper water. That has to be the world record for the longest musky follow.

Not all of the memories from last summer are bittersweet and not all of the battles were won by the fish. I had my share of wins with the best being a 44-inch fish that turned out to be the biggest of the summer. That’s a far cry from my personal best but as crazy as 2020 has been, so has my 2020 musky season.

So, getting back to the project at hand, the official unloading of my boat is almost complete.

Even though there is a chance of getting out on musky water again this year the chances are slim, which is a bit of a bummer but also a reminder that there are other “fish” to fry right now. It’s time to get serious about deer hunting.