The Prairie Pothole Region serves as a super highway for migratory birds, and giving hunters in the Northland Outdoors one of North America's most productive waterfowl areas.

Chad Koel and team visit North Dakota to experience world-class waterfowl hunting, especially late in the season. Learn more about the Prairie Pothole region's distinction as a waterfowl factory in this episode of Northland Outdoors.

