If you are a fan of baseball you know that the new hot catchphrase is “analytics.” Basically, it’s applying math and probabilities to situations and then play each situation according to which direction the mathematics tells you to play it.

For example, if 90% of the time a hitter drives the ball to the right side of the infield, it would be a great benefit for the defense to move an additional infielder over to that side of the field. That is an oversimplified description and entirely accurate. It’s all about probabilities and outcomes.

The same thing exists in today’s National Football League. Situations like fourth down and short yardage, or whether or not to go for a two-point conversion are statistically worked out from front to back, top to bottom, and the answer lies in the numbers. Numbers and statistics show patterns which is how head coaches make decisions on the field.

This same analytical theory also applies to deer hunting. Long-time hunters know the trends and patterns such as how deer respond to cold fronts, and what a full moon does to the activity levels and such. New hunting apps have now taken deer analytics to a level where weather patterns, lunar schedules and the rut are combined to factor in all of those variables for your specific locations. You could spend an unlimited amount of time looking at apps like DeerCast, HuntWise, Hunt & Fish Times, and many more.

This is my third year subscribing to a deer hunting app and it’s surprising just how often it’s right versus the number of times that it’s wrong. The activity level ranges from GREAT – GOOD – OKAY – POOR – BAD. The app does add an element of strategy and thought to the hunt and it is actually kind of fun to see what the hunting forecast looks like for the days ahead. Like all hunts, whether it’s for turkey, elk or deer, it still does not impact on when I hunt. I simply hunt when time permits, regardless of what the deer analytics say.

I will admit that there is a high level of accuracy when it comes to the app predicting the level of activity. More often than not, when it says it should be high, it is. Then again, when it says that the activity is going to be low, it usually is. Weather forecasters should be so accurate. I can, however, think of one negative regarding the app: it cannot tell you when the right shot is going to come. Now that feature would be a handy piece of information to have.