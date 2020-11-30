Here is my 2020 opening weekend Wisconsin deer gun report. I know it’s a little late and I would have submitted it sooner but the wi-fi near the McKenzie Wildlife area is not very good. Actually, it doesn’t exist at all, which makes it all the more appealing to head up there on a Friday afternoon and stay in a cabin with no electricity or running water. A wood stove is much more valuable than an internet connection.

I was up on Saturday morning in plenty of time to enjoy a morning cup of coffee as the woodstove burned down the last logs from the fire I had stoked during the cold night. Thankfully the cabin is well insulated and retains the heat. As with every opener, the excitement and the expectation soars. In reality, seldom do the two live up to the hype but every once in a while, they do, and that’s why I keep after it.

The black of the night was gone by the time I left the cabin. It was slowly pushed out of the way with the gray phase of the morning that preceded the shooting light and when it arrived, I was already in the stand waiting for it.

Ahh, to be up north for the Wisconsin deer season opener. The hunting may not be what it used to be, but the nostalgic feel is still present and strong.

I didn’t have to wait long for action. A four-point buck raced into range, obviously pushed there by another hunter. He stood motionless for a few minutes trying to decide his next move. The buck finally decided to head south and did so cautiously. Within seconds he disappeared like a ghost into the brush and had he been any bigger, I would have reacted differently. Given his age and size, I threw a wave in his direction and wished him luck for the next nine days.

After that little buck came and went, my day was pretty slow. It wasn’t until around 2 p.m. when four does appeared on the oak ridge behind me and scoured the forest floor for acorns. They kept me company for the next two hours and even bedded down within a hundred yards of my tree stand. Although they just laid there, it was certainly more interesting watching them as opposed to not seeing anything. With a half hour of shooting light left, they all rose and began foraging for acorns again. They moved south and east and were soon out of sight, offering me safe passage back to the cabin.

I repeated the same routine on Sunday but the deer did not. As expected, the amount of gun shots heard was also considerably less. I didn’t hunt until dark as I had the day before but I did give it a good try in that I stayed until around 2 p.m.

I have heard people say a hundred times that a poor day of fishing is better than a great day at work, and I think the same can be said for hunting. So, if you find yourself “up north,” stay in a rustic cabin and see a few deer while sitting in the woods, it’s a great hunt whether you bag a deer or not.