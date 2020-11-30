STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. -- The signpost reads Utgaard Avenue and First Street. It belies the rich local history associated with the name Utgaard and the excitement growing around a new nature center promising to preserve and promote an amazing piece of river frontage in the heart of tiny Star Prairie.

The legendary piece of Apple River property once home to Brady, then Stanley and lastly Stuart Utgaard’s chicken hatchery will be the new home of the Riverwood Nature Center.

“Our mission is basically to conserve and preserve this green space for the enjoyment of everybody,” Executive Director Kim Anderson said.

Brady Utgaard started raising chickens on 38 acres alongside the Apple River in 1901. He had no idea that two generations later, under the ownership of grandson Stuart Utgaaard, the hatchery produced as many as 2 million chicks a year and employed more than 60 people. Turns out, Stuart was not only good at raising chicks, he was a wiz at mergers and acquisitions as well.

Stuart Utgard and his wife, Kim Anderson, became the toast of the town. During a span of several decades starting in the 1980s and ending in 2009, Utgaard made and lost a fortune in the retail sporting goods industry. His family’s hatchery property and his marriage to Kim were both casualties of the collapse.

Stuart eventually moved to Kentucky while Kim remained in the area moving into a home on the site of Brady Utgaar’s original farmhouse adjacent to the hatchery property where she raised four daughters.

For Anderson, the story has come full circle. She will be returning to a property she knows well. An elaborately terraced garden still stands on the site where she and Stuart once envisioned building a home overlooking the river.

In January 2020, Anderson and Long appeared before the Star Prairie Village Board and announced that their nonprofit, the Riverwood Nature Center, had purchased the hatchery property for $1.5 million and would be applying for a Knowles-Nelson Stewardship matching grant that March to help finance the purchase.

The site has 33.4 acres in all including 3,000 feet of Apple River frontage. A Knowles-Nelson grant can only be applied toward the purchase of the raw land which comprises 28.4 of the acres. The remaining acreage houses five buildings including a stylish two-story office building complete with an elaborate patio overlooking the river. Plans are to convert it into a rentable event center.

In July, Riverwood was informed that its application had been approved by the Department of Natural Resources for a matching grant of $500,000.

However, due to the amount of the grant and the property being located north of Wisconsin State Highway 64, their application must still be approved by the Joint Finance Committee of the Wisconsin Legislature. COVID-19 and the election have wreaked havoc with the legislative schedule delaying the review.

“It has not happened yet and they are working to schedule the meeting in February. We hope to see the funds in February 2021,” said Long.

Still, Anderson joined Board Chairman Bob Long and members of the New Richmond Chamber of Commerce at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 9 to make the center’s purchase official.

Grant provisions stipulate that Riverwood will have a limited number of years to raise enough funds to match the $500,000. A local sportsman organization, Star Prairie Fish and Game, has already stepped up to the plate, donating $15, 000 toward the match.

Anderson hopes to build on that credibility as she continues to prepare applications for other foundations including RCU, Anderson and Otto Bremer.

“Our first nut to crack here is to satisfy the bank so we don’t have that interest accruing. There are not a lot of grants out there that can be used to fund capital purchases,” Anderson said.

“We are also exploring some USDA financing either as a direct loan known as a Community Facility loan or as a loan guarantee to a bank so we can get a more favorable interest rate. If we can’t raise all of the $1.5 million in the short term, getting that kind of financing in place would give us a longer period of time to pay it off,” Long said.

Outdoor programs

While Long remains focused on fundraising, Anderson is soliciting ideas for a far-ranging variety of outdoor programming. Anderson admitted it is all a little overwhelming at this point but in a good way.

“We’re in our infancy right now, we’re just 'tadpoling' here. You have to look at this with rose-colored glasses a little bit. We also want to know, what does the community wants this to be,” Anderson said.

The Knowles-Nelson grant comes with certain provisions one of which mandates that the property be used for nature-based outdoor recreation defined as “activities where the primary purpose is the appreciation or enjoyment of nature, including hiking, wildlife viewing, fishing, hunting, cross-country skiing, canoeing and multi-use trails.”

So far the list Anderson is considering includes everything from hiking, hunting, fishing, kayaking, birding, health and wellness, conservation, outdoor skills, cooking, gardening and study of wild flora and fauna to archery, photography, painting, sculpting, fiber arts, music composition and performance,

The goal is to develop a wide range of pay-to-participate programming along with a permit fee system and rental income to help supplement grant funding to sustain Riverwood.

As more and more ideas come in, Anderson’s challenge becomes how to best prioritize what can be done with limited funding, while still promoting all of the natural and manmade resources the property has to offer.

To that end, Riverwood has assembled a six-member board of directors that includes in addition to Anderson and Long, Mike Reiter a retired research biologist active in numerous local conservation organizations; his wife, Sally, a retired registered nurse, Master Gardener and Master Naturalist; Mike Hammer, a retired Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and environmental educator; and Dori Marty, currently the director of grants/resource development at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College.

The Center is also building a Friends group and offers memberships online through their website riverwoodnaturecenter.org where you can also subscribe to their newsletter, The Undercurrent, to stay up to date with the latest developments.

Anderson stressed that at this point, the organization is actively seeking volunteers to help with all aspects of the organization from fundraising and grant writing to marketing and development.

For now, Riverwood will continue to operate on a “shoe-string,” taking advantage of friends and family, volunteer’s skills and donations as they collect ideas for how to implement their mission to use the property to conserve, educate and inspire outdoor enthusiasts young and old.

Riverwood’s trails remain open “informally” to the public between dawn and dusk.