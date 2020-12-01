GRAND FORKS -- Devils Lake in North Dakota and Upper Red Lake in northern Minnesota have been ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, as the best ice fishing destinations in the U.S., in a list compiled by FishingBooker, an online platform for booking fishing trips.

In a news release, FishingBooker had this to say about Devils Lake’s No. 1 distinction:

“First of all, the lake is huge and you can find many great fishing spots all around,” FishingBooker wrote. “In addition to this, there are bait shops and maps available around the entire lake. This makes it easier for anglers to get started, even if they don’t have any experience fishing here. Last, but not least, fishing here is really good. It’s not uncommon to reel in a trophy perch, walleye and pike – all in one trip.”

In describing Upper Red Lake, FishingBooker cited the big lake’s large walleye population and shallow water that allows it to freeze early, putting the lake among the first in the region to offer safe ice.









“Fishing here is really good and you’ll be reeling them in all day long,” FishingBooker said, adding big crappies and perch also can be had.

Rounding out the website’s list of top ice fishing destinations were:

Silver Lake, California.

Birch and Quartz lakes, Alaska.

Lake Gogebic, Michigan.

Lake Champlain, Vermont.

Antero Reservoir, Colorado.