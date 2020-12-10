As a public service, about this time every year I always supply a Christmas list for your outdoor person. Some items are expensive and some not so much, but all are outdoor related.

OK, full disclosure here, the list also doubles as my Christmas wish list. This year, to prove that my heart is in the right place, I will provide a list that includes things that I already have. The added bonus is that you get my official seal of approval on those products. So here you go, in no particular order.

Havalon Hunting Knife. It’s one of those small replaceable blade knives that I was skeptical of and then I bought one for myself. Don’t let the size deter you from purchasing. It was easily enough knife to quarter out the elk I bagged in September. I’ve given this knife as gifts in previous years and I will do so again this year. Cost is around $40.

Headlamps. I am a coinsurer. I’m always searching for the next best light and as a result I have them planted around my house, truck, boat and garage. I can tell you that Black Diamond is the best that I have come across. If you look online you will find that these babies are a little spendy so before you invest your time and money on one you need to ask yourself: when and how will it be used? Do you need it to see something close up and for a long time, or do you need it to see something far away for a short period of time? Pick the lumens to meet your needs. Honestly you can pick up a Black Diamond Cosmo 300 for about $30 and you’ll be set.

Hunting socks. I am on a continuous quest to find hunting socks that will keep me warm. I have a few pairs in my dresser drawer that never leave because they just aren’t as good as advertised. I don’t mind hunting on those cold winter afternoon archery hunts but I absolutely despise getting cold feet. I’m not sure why, but my feet are always the first to give in to the cold and for that reason I have been on a decade-long warm sock quest. It’s become my version of the search for the Holy Grail. After years of disappointing purchases and an overflowing sock drawer, I am pleased to announce that my warm sock hunt is over. Heat Holders are the absolute warmest socks that I have ever worn. The Heat Holders 2.3 is the heaviest sock made and is what you need for ice fishing, late-season bowhunting, or any other arctic activity. Cost is around $15.

Musky lures. I’m running out of editorial space quickly but I do want to include one last gift idea. My only unofficial musky fishing sponsor is Hirsh’s Ghost Tails Musky Lures and yes, it does cost me a few bucks annually to be able to claim that. It’s a great small company that truly is a “mom and pop” operation. They have a website of their products but to make it easier, tell them where you fish and they can tell you what is the popular color pattern for that area. Lures start at about $15 and range up to $35. You can place an order online.

Since I use all of the listed products and it’s not a paid endorsement, you could say that I really don’t have an agenda or hidden motive. Then again, who couldn’t use another headlamp, extra knife, more socks or more lures?