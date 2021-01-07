Glow paint on lures just got pushed down the list. With ever-evolving tackle and fishing techniques, artificially lighted lures have come to attract anglers and, of course, the fish.

On Red Lake, Chad Koel explains how glow-stick lures are outperforming regular lures in walleye presentations. Plus, there's no paint that may fade off.

Koel uses a lighted lure in the "Dirty Bomb" series by Fish Daddy Outdoors. Check out what else he has to say about these types of lures.

