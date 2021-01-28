Hunting trail cameras have evolved like all of our modern conveniences: very quickly. The original 35mm cameras required a trip to the Photo Mart to find out if your big buck had happened to pass by. Today’s cameras by comparison, are high tech pieces of surveillance equipment that send photos directly to your phone or computer. What started out as a hunting tool has become a huge industry and spinoff sport in itself.

I use these cameras for hunting purposes and I get notification on my phone when the deer are up and moving. Every time a new photo is sent, it’s another surprise. I never know what I am going to see. It’s a great tool which makes it so much fun.

On a Thursday night after legal shooting hours these two bucks had a disagreement. It’s always great to get a buck on camera and getting two is twice the treat. My camera was set to trigger every minute upon movement and so the only picture I got of the bucks’ fight was a brief one.

This camera was in the right time and place to capture these hen turkeys taking flight. I’m not sure what caused them to scatter but it made for a great photo.

When I woke up on Christmas morning a coyote was the present waiting for me on my phone. I didn’t hunt but this gorgeous coyote was out and about.

A few weeks ago, during the late archery season, I harvested a doe and placed a camera on the site where I field-dressed the deer. I ended up with hundreds of photos that included crows, eagles and coyotes. When I retrieved my camera, I found that the area had been completely picked clean.

I shared a small sampling of my total photos but they are a good representation of the wide variety of action that can be caught in the wild. That’s the cool thing about hunting with a camera, you never know what you’re going to get and camera season is never closed.