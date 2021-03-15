In this episode of Northland Outdoors, Chad Koel takes us on a trip to the Northwest Angle via the ice road from Springsteel Resort.

This past year, with COVID-19 shutdowns at the Canadian border, an ice road provided access to some of the resorts in the area.

Koel takes us on the 31-mile highway (22 miles of ice) to Sunset Lodge on Oak Island as some of the last travelers before the road closed.

