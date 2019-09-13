I started smoking cigarettes at 18. Now, I mostly vape, say 90% of the time, and smoke just once in a while. I moved to vaping over health concerns. Growing older, I wanted to switch to something less harmful while still having a nicotine intake. That’s the impression that I had of vaping, it is less harmful. For me, vaping is not as gratifying as a cigarette because a cigarette is much stronger than the nicotine I’m taking in with a vaporizer, however it’s enough to, let’s say, keep the beast at bay. ... If there were no health concerns, I would probably prefer to smoke. I do appreciate all the choices that come with vaping, but I just look at it logically. The goal is to quit tobacco. I smoked for about 12 years, pretty heavy. Then, when I switched to vaping, I quit cigarettes for about 3 years after that, but then I kind of started back up, going to school just kind of socially, but otherwise, I don’t touch it. My goal is to kick it.

Adrian Shepherd

River Falls

I started smoking cigarettes as a teenager. I don’t vape. I’ve tried vaping, it's not the same. It’s not as satisfying. I would say I’m a pretty heavy smoker. It doesn’t taste the same. Cigarettes don’t come in fruity flavors like cotton candy, etc. Smoking’s not cheap but neither is vaping. Some of the supplies are ridiculous. Smoking is a habit for me. No vaping. Not going to change. I would like to quit smoking some day. I know it’s bad for me, it’s not a good choice, but I have no desire to quit right now. I think vaping being more socially acceptable is a downside because, you’re smoking that much more. You can do it in your house, it doesn’t leave gross stuff on your walls, it’s really not frowned upon as much as even second hand smoke. So I think people tend to vape a lot more even though more information is coming out about how harmful it is.

Amanda Johnson

New Richmond

I started smoking cigarettes at 18. I don’t vape. I tried it, but I didn’t like it. Vaping hurt my throat. I would cough every time. A cigarette is more satisfying and it didn’t hurt my throat or make me cough. I probably spend $50 a week on cigarettes. I’d say the smoking started socially, now I do it to keep my stress down. It’s part of my life for now. I do plan to kick it someday, hopefully once I start the nursing program.

Breanna Schwan

Star Prairie

I started smoking pretty young, like 17. I started vaping because I wanted to give myself an extra 10 years before I killed myself essentially. I know the news on e-cigarettes right now is negative. ... The big issue is where you're getting your things from. Are you someone who’s going to a store and purchasing it or like to a gas station and grabbing something, or are you grabbing it from a vendor on the side of the street? I know a lot of high schoolers, that’s what they do. The problem with that is, you get knockoffs, you get people who are selling unsafe devices. That’s where the true issue lies. ... I believe the age should be the same for vaping as smoking, 18. I think an 18-year-old is an adult and should be allowed to make their own decisions. I think there needs to be a crack down on child vaping in middle school and high school. I knew a teacher in Hudson who told me he had to take 3 JUULs from his middle schoolers. That’s where it really becomes an issue because that’s where vaping can have a much more drastic effect.

David Anderson

Somerset

I started with chewing tobacco, moved to smoking cigarettes and now vaping. I first started chewing when I was 15 years old. I was smoking and chewing when I was about 17-18 years old and I’ve been vaping ever since. I started chewing because it was cool, but it also gave me something to do when I was at work and when I was driving and with friends. It was social. Now I vape because I can’t stop. ... I think the legal age for vaping should be 21. ... I remember when it first came out in 2016, I saw one, it was like this funky big battery bulky thing. I thought it was super cool. I thought, “It’s not bad for you. It’s not addictive.” But now they’re finding out, people are having seizures from it, collapsing lungs. I’m very concerned about it. I am. I’d like to go back to chewing and smoking for a little bit and eventually quit by the time I’m 25. That’s my goal. It’s very hard. I’ve tried quitting all of it.

Eric Johnson

New Richmond

I smoke and vape, although I prefer the old school traditional nicotine. I need nicotine, it’s part of an addiction. The convenience of vaping makes it easier. ... When I first started smoking, it was cool, but then came the addiction part and now I’m stuck in that addiction. .. What’s happened for me in the vaping scenario is, now it’s just a more expensive habit. I’m spending more money than if I were just smoking. ... In my mind I was going to switch from smoking to vaping because then I would quit. I believe the vaping is harsher on my lungs. It feels that way to me.

Joshua Klint

Boyceville

I started smoking cigarettes when I was 13 years old. I made the switch to vaping, to be honest, because people can’t smell it and know I’m smoking. It’s less offensive. With smoking, people like to give their opinions about it. So to avoid those opinions, I vape. ... I’ve met a lot of people who like to buy vaping stuff just to practice tricks with them, because you can do lots of tricks with the vape, and all of the sudden they’re addicted to it. They have that want for the nicotine. ... I know it’s gross and it’s just as bad for you as cigarettes. I want to quit eventually, but it’s just not the first priority on my mind. Right now I’d be more focused on getting my lifestyle choices like eating and working out in check before I start working on that but that is something that in the future I want to be done with.

Kari Buchman

New Richmond

I’ve only vaped. I just didn’t want to smoke, it’s got a bad rap in my family and I needed something to control my head so I started vaping. I’m not really sure about the safety. There’s some reports about people getting diseases but there’s not too much research about it, so it’s hard to tell right now. I prefer not to do it around people, because I get self-conscious about it. It’s not super expensive. I think I could quit tomorrow.

Logan Armitage

River Falls

I’ve been smoking since I was 17 years old. Marlboro 100’s all the way. I’ve gone strictly to the JUUL because it smells better for me. I don’t like the smell of tobacco. ... I know tobacco is bad for me. Vaping is probably worse. I hear a lot of people are dying from it, but I mean, you’re going to die from something one day you know. I probably wouldn’t be able to quit right away, but if I took some time to actually quit, I probably could. ... I vape because it works for me. I don’t do it to be cool because I would never push that upon people.

McKenzi Christensen

New Richmond

I did not smoke before I started vaping. It was the trend really. I was under a lot of pressure when I started, socially a lot of people do it. Vaping has a lot variations. You can have zero nic (nicotine) or you can have nic. I go with the zero nic because I don’t do the nicotine. It’s more of a social thing for me. I know it’s not that great for me. ... It’s interesting, a lot of my family members smoke and when we get together, they criticize me for vaping. Ironically they think it’s less safe than smoking. Meanwhile, my aunt has a raspy voice after a cigarette and the smell lingers in the air. Vaping doesn’t turn your teeth yellow, it doesn’t stink and it doesn’t necessarily cause as much harm to people around you as smoking does.

Spencer Marz

Milltown



