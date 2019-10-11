We survived Homecoming week. This year’s theme was “Out of this World.” I think this might be the most exciting time of the school year at the high school. There truly is nothing like it.

The coronation was Monday during the day, and the entire royalty looked great. They are great representatives of the student body.

Addy Walton and Femi Adewola are our Homecoming queen and king. Monday night was the second annual Power Puff football tournament.

We had four teams with players from mixed grades on each team, and the Blue-Faced Babies came out as the champions. Wednesday night was the talent show. Every year I am astounded by the talent we have in this school.

The winners got to perform for the entire student body during Friday’s pep fest. I love seeing how excited the students get for the pep fest, especially the seniors.

The cheerleaders and Super Fans helped get everyone ready for the football game, and the teachers also got in the act this year and did a dance routine. This year’s pep fest was great!

The carnival was also a big hit, especially the picture booth and punching bag. We once again had a huge crowd come out to take in the parade, and had tons of great floats.

Last year the visiting team’s bus pulled up during the parade, and as their team exited the bus, I heard one player say, “We don’t get a parade for Homecoming.” It is great to see the whole community come out for the parade.

We try to pick a week where each sport can have their own homecoming game (or match or meet) throughout the week so each team feels like they have a marquee event, but that does not always happen with scheduling.

A student asked me what the whole idea behind homecoming was, and I told her one part of it was to bring back alumni to “come home” to their old school. It is always great seeing many of our former students at the football game Friday night.

This year we again had a semi-formal dance on Saturday night. As usual, the Park students were very well behaved throughout the week.

Thanks to all of the students, staff (especially our advisors – Mr. Anderson and Ms. Thoe-Austin), and parents for a great Homecoming. It was a week where I felt like we truly run as one as a school, which made it feel like we were “Out of this World.”