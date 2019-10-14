Park High School is honored to announce the 15th class for induction into the Park High School Hall of Fame. These alumni are being recognized for this prestigious award because of their athletic excellence while representing Park High School and beyond.

The coaches and community members are being honored for their commitment to the youth in our community and their dedication and support of Park athletics. The following are the individuals selected into the 2019 Hall of Fame:

Tom Busch (Class of 2003): Busch is one of the best football players in Park’s history. He was named All-Conference three times, All-State two times and was a member of the All-Metro team.

Busch was the Bigger Faster Stronger National Athlete of the Year in 2003. He was a four-year starter at fullback for the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, set the team record for number of consecutive starts (41) and was named team captain his senior year.

Ashley (Homan) Bailey (Class of 2004): Bailey was a six-year letter winner in hockey, earning All-Conference honors three times as well as All-State Honorable Mention. She played varsity softball for four years at Park and was named All-Conference three years and All-State as a senior.

Bailey also played tennis for the Wolfpack and was the school’s Athena Award winner her senior year. She went on to play softball at St. Cloud State University and currently teaches and coaches softball at Park.

Joel Jensen (Class of 1991): Jensen was a three-sport standout at Park while also being the class valedictorian. He was a two-year starter in football (at quarterback), a three-year starter in basketball where he led his team to two conference championships and started two years for the baseball team.

Jensen received All-Conference and Academic All-State honors in all three of his sports and was named Honor Athlete his senior year. He went on to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point after high school. Jensen is married and has nine children.

Danial Stratton (Class of 1977): Stratton was a football and basketball standout at Park. He was a three-year starter for the football team and led the team in total yards on offense and tackles on defense both his junior and senior years, earning him All-Conference honors.

Stratton was also a two-year letter winner in basketball. He went on to play football at Yale University, where he lettered three years playing a variety of positions and earned second team All-Ivy League honors. Stratton played a few years of semi-pro football after his college career.

Scott Swanson (Class of 1993): Swanson earned All-Conference and All-State honors in both soccer and hockey while at Park. He led his soccer team to a second-place finish in the state tournament. After high school he played briefly in the USHL and then went on to play four years of Division I hockey at Colorado College.

He was a college All-American and was named WCHA Student-Athlete of the Year. He currently works as a youth hockey director and coach in Colorado.