Do you trust government?



I trust some government. It’s about the people in government but human nature as well. Some people inspire more confidence than others. Education is key in anything.

Michael Bracken

New Richmond

No. I’m from a corrupt state, Illinois. That experience soured me on government somewhat and the current administration isn’t helping me. Personal integrity is sorely lacking. I still vote. I will always vote.

Jay Gjerseth

New Richmond

Local is probably more trustworthy than state and federal in my opinion. I think it’s a lot harder to corrupt your neighbor than it is someone who makes their living off being a politician. At the state and federal levels, they’ve got to have some integrity to get there in the first place, however you’ve got so many different voices coming at you at the same time, you can only make so many people happy. I also think money has a little bit more to do with it than it needs to. You’ve got to have a little bit of faith. If you just blindly believe that government’s going to be bad no matter what, then it’s never going to get better because you’ve never going to expect it to get better. Your outlook has something to do with the outcome. I'm always going to vote.

Lexi DuSell

Hudson

I think the government needs to be changed in that, you should only be able to serve two terms. Any one in power for too long, it becomes corrupted. There’s no way to stay honest on the whole, I don’t think. Turnover is a great thing. That’s how our founders intended it back when George Washington and all those guys were involved. Everything was about limiting your power, otherwise it’s just like a monarchy. I think it’s a terrible idea to have career politicians. If we could enforce limits, I would absolutely trust it.

Brett Stephens

New Richmond

More people are believing what they’re fed versus what the actual facts are, but who’s giving you the facts? The government can be painted in a bad light. I think it’s tougher the higher you go in government because you have to worry about the lower levels of government as well as the people’s opinion. It’s easier to trust local government than D.C., 100 percent. With such a wide spectrum of information, ideas and opinions about the federal government, it’s really hard to figure out what’s real and what’s not and you can’t trust what you don’t know. With local government, they’re right there.

Philip Schlueter

New Richmond

Yes. For the most part, I trust government. There are some crooked parts at every level. Trump. I’m not trusting him lately. But most politicians I believe are honest. Most are good, some have been in office for so long that they just quit caring or they only care for themselves.

Terry Mollenhoff and Karen Nielsen-Mollenhoff

New Richmond

I trust the government for what I can see, but I don’t trust them to do what’s best for me. When the government does what they want to do and doesn’t benefit the people, that drives me nuts. It’s become more that way in the last 15-20 years. I think if they hired government, they should hire people who actually live in the middle class and actually know what it’s like to live in the middle class. I also think Congress should have term. With term limits, the silver-lining in their back pockets would be gone because they’d only be in office for so many years.

Tony Pommerening

Deer Park

I think that most people in government started out with a dream and a goal of doing something good. At some point along the way, and maybe not for everybody, the lure of power does something to people. Everybody going in supports term limits, but after they’re there for a term they say, "Well, I can do more.’ I think there’s some legacy there. If I can do this, my name will be remembered." You can’t believe the right, you can’t believe the left, you can’t believe the middle. You’ll get some degree of the truth from all of them, but you better be able to read between the lines and interpret stuff. If you want to find the truth, you better research on your own.

Dominic Rutledge

New Richmond

There is a grey area. The Senate, the president and his cabinet and the House, they’re not in sync. We’re getting three different messages. Our president has his mission. Congress has their mission. This is the most divided the seats have been in a long time. It’s very convoluted, so I don’t trust it. I don’t think it’s going to change, I hate to say it, until we have a new president. A new president who has the ability to talk to different people and bring the message together. I don’t disagree with some of the things Trump does, but I disagree with the way he’s doing it. It’s not just what he says, it’s what he does. He changes his actions because he doesn’t keep his word, so people don’t trust him. If you tell a different story every five minutes, no one will trust you, ever.

D. Daniels

New Richmond

I don’t trust government at any level. I used to, but I think it has gotten worse as the years have gone by. Doesn’t matter if you’re Republican, Democrat or independent, you can’t trust any side. Everybody’s looking out for themselves, and by themselves, I mean the people in the government, not you or me. I don’t think term limits can fix it, it’s still going to be corrupt. Government is another word for corruption, they go hand in hand right now. They’re just not there for the average person, they are there for special interests and the money people. I would love for integrity to get back into it.

Eric Gabriel

New Richmond