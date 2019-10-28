What is your perfect pancake?



Blueberry, a lot of blueberries in buttermilk. The blueberries have to be fresh. Of course butter and then a lot of syrup on top. You’ve got to be able to soak up the syrup.

Kathy McElwain

Hudson

Chocolate chip. Milk chocolate chips, about 75% chips in buttermilk. My wife likes chocolate. Each pancake gets its own butter and syrup, of course.

Ty Hall

River Falls

I’m not really a pancake guy, more of a eggs, bacon, potatoes guy. Sunny side up with any kind of toast as long as it has plenty of butter on it. Plenty of thick sliced bacon. So if I have two eggs, I want five or six slices of bacon.

Tary Lewandowski

Roberts

Gluten-free pancakes. Special batter, it kind of rules out buttermilk. Butter and plenty of syrup.

Mike Gardner

River Falls

Fruit and chocolate combined. Fruit can be strawberries, blueberries, raspberries with chocolate chips. Probably about a one third, one third, one third proportion in a buttermilk batter. Syrup, of course, got to have that sugar, no butter.

Sarah Nelson

River Falls

I like a Belgian waffle instead of a pancake. It’s a sweeter batter like a Swedish pancake mix, heavier than buttermilk and the waffle is thick. It’s very, very good with strawberries and whipped cream.

Virginia Larson

River Falls

A Pannenkoeken. It’s a German pancake that’s baked. It’s real thin and it’s cooked in a cast iron skillet. As it bakes, the pancake rises up the side. After it’s baked, you fill the inside with fruit and sprinkle the whole thing with powdered sugar. If you’re feeling crazy, you can put a little maple syrup on there ,too. No butter. You slice it up like pizza.

Clint Delander

River Falls

Fruit pancakes. Depending on the time of year, I like strawberries, some times bananas, and blueberries are good and I have mixed fruits together. I usually like the fruit inside the pancake but I have had it both inside and on top. I like syrup and butter, but I use the fruit syrup, so blueberry or strawberry syrup. I make them with buttermilk or buckwheat.

Durk Berrisford

River Falls

Homemade with blueberries. It’s my great-grandmother’s buttermilk recipe. It traveled with her from Sweden in the early 1900s. It’s a straight up fluffy buttermilk pancake. It’s a very easy one, one, one, one, one half, and add the blueberries. I’ve used fresh and frozen and I like it slightly better with the frozen blueberries, the flavor spreads better. About a cup of blueberries otherwise they don’t cook right. Sometimes I use syrup and sometimes I take more blueberries and make homemade blueberry syrup to go with it and if we do that, then we have to have the whipped cream. Still use butter, absolutely.

Alina Stannard

River Falls

My mom’s pancakes. It’s her recipe, buttermilk, made with love and fried in bacon grease. Straight up pancake, no fruit, butter and syrup.

Orv Handy

River Falls