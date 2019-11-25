If you could invent something to help kids, what would you invent?

I would invent a drug to stop all kinds of cancer.

Brayden Pierson

Somerset

I want to stop people from bullying other kids. I don’t know how to do it, actually.

Jada McSorley

New Richmond

I would make some sort of fabric that you could put around a school that senses if there is a gun in the school. It would turn a color like red, to warn everybody.

Lorelei Cochran

Star Prairie

I would invent something like a robot watch that, so if they were deaf and didn’t know how to talk, so they could spell something out on the watch and the watch could say what they spelled to help them talk to other kids.

Vincent Sindt

Star Prairie

I would invent a cure for Down’s syndrome for kids of all ages. It would be a medicine.

Grayden Andersen

Somerset

I‘d invent a memorabowl. It’s a bowl you could hold or put in your pocket and it turns red or makes a noise whenever you forget something.

Lauren Raleigh

New Richmond

I would invent something so when people are driving and their kids are fooling around, you could put the steering wheel on auto, so the car would drive by itself and people wouldn’t crash.

Brayden Blue

New Richmond

I would make a robot that reads stories to kids about plants.

Christopher Murray

Somerset

I would invent a homework machine. It would be a robot that could do any kind of homework, like math and science and it would work for every grade.

Josie Olson

Somerset

My invention would be a robot that would keep track of all your stuff so then you would never lose anything. Kids lose stuff all the time. It would be called the mombot.

Emma Mielke

Somerset

I would invent a bank for kids. It would give kids free money, as much as they want, no limit. Kids need money so that they’re not poor.

Brooklyn Kascas

Somerset

If I could invent anything, it would be Iron Man’s nano arc reactor so every kid could be protected by the armor and make it so they think the world’s a good place. Because some wars are happening right now and because of bullying.

Waylon Fuller

New Richmond

I would invent a tablet where you would press on anything you want and it would poof out like a house, so much furniture, even like pets, so that kids can actually live. So every kid would have a home.

Gracelyn Dawson

Somerset