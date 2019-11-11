I admire them because they risk their lives every day they’re out there and they do that for people they don’t even know.

Nick Salmon

New Richmond

I admire soldiers because they’re signing away the best years of their life to go out and serve our country every day for people they don’t even know. That means a lot to them.

Wyatt Engstrom

New Richmond

I admire soldiers because they risk their lives while they are serving and they don’t even know the people they are protecting.

Cole Langeness

New Richmond

I look up to soldiers because they sacrifice their lives every day so kids like us can go to school.

David Walding

New Richmond

I think soldiers set a great example for all of us. They’re great role models. They’re really selfless and for them to go into a combat situation is something I can’t imagine. It’s like going up to someone on the street and giving them something incredible and life changing. The bravery it takes to do that is beyond me.

Carson Deal

New Richmond

I admire soldiers because they go into combat knowing full well that they might not come back home. That’s such a selfless act. They’re awesome role models because they’re fighting for everybody even though it’s dangerous for them.

Dave Domingo

New Richmond

Soldiers are great role models because they demonstrate such selflessness. It’s hard not to show them in the highest respect because they're going out there and changing lives all over the world. It’s amazing what they do.

J. T. Schradle

New Richmond