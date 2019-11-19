It is hard to believe that our winter sports season is already here. Most of our winter teams are already practicing and girls hockey had a few games already.

Before we get too wrapped up in our winter teams, I want to take a moment to reflect on our fall season. While some schools may focus only on section or state championships as a sign of success, I believe we had a very successful fall season for the Wolfpack.

Our coaches were able to create positive experiences for the students and teach them lifelong lessons, while still fielding competitive teams in one of the toughest conferences in the whole state.

Our adapted soccer team, the Thunderbolts, capped off another successful season with a trip to the state tournament. They will compete this weekend and we wish them the best of luck!

Our football team again had a good season, and linebacker Max Giannini was named the Suburban Maroon District defensive player of the year. It was great to see the entire community come out to support this team and our new head coach. Our band, cheerleaders, super fans, and announcer make Wolfpack Stadium the place to be on a Friday nights.

Soccer player Femi Adewola earned All-State honors again this fall and played in the senior all-star game. Park athletes also excel in the classroom. We had many individual students and teams earn academic honors.

The boys and girls cross country and girls tennis teams earned the “gold” team academic award (team GPA 3.75 or higher), and girls soccer and girls swim and dive earned the “silver” award (3.5). Hunter Lo, Peyton Tessman, Ella Bosholm, Abby Gunderson, Madison Omtvedt, Grace Runion, Rachel Amland, Isabelle Przybylski and Emily Thompson all earned individual All-State academic honors in their respective sports.

Sophie Glazebrook and Tyler Mierva received the Senior Excellence award from the United Soccer Coaches. We also had some coaches recognized for their hard work: boys soccer coach Jason Arnebeck (who has stepped down after this season) and girls tennis coach Tony Townsend were each named section coach of the year, and Scott Leonard received the section girls soccer assistant coach of the year award.

Finally, we had two student-athletes sign National Letters of Intent last week. I would like to thank all of the fall coaches and student-athletes for all of their hard work and dedication to Wolfpack athletics. Congratulations on a successful season and good luck to our winter teams.