I do not. Basically it’s a waste of money as far as I’m concerned. It’s been done years and years ago if you look back in the records. Other presidents have done the same thing.

Jack Duval

New Richmond

No. I think it’s totally partisan. They hate Trump. They want to get rid of him. I think there are some facts there, but they’re exaggerating what they mean. They’re using it against him. They’ve been trying to get him out every since he was elected.

Rita Krueger

New Richmond

Yes. He just doesn’t deserve it. I think it is a personal power kind of thing. He is, I want to say back-stabbing, but more conniving. I do not trust him. I didn’t trust him before he became president. I don’t like his attitude. He’s rude to everybody. He canceled my (health) insurance so that now I’m paying outrageous prices and it’s not getting any better. I do believe the impeachment should move forward.

Terry Detwiler

New Richmond

Not really. From what we’ve been told, I just don’t see where the reason is for it. I just don’t see that there’s been a lot that he’s supposedly done to warrant this. If the people want to do it fine, but how much taxpayer money are we going to spend on this? It’s going to be a lot of taxpayer money and nothing’s going to come of it.

Kris Oman

Osceola

No. I don’t think it was that criminal. It doesn’t rise to the level of impeachment.

Ramona Flod

Somerset

I do not. Donald Trump is doing great things. He’s pro-life which I am also. I think the impeachment is just a way for people to say that they don’t like something. It’s not always going to be in everyone’s favor. People are kind of babies when they don’t get their way.

Alexis Warzon

Baldwin

Yes. I believe that anything scandalous should be checked into regardless of who is president. It’s the process.

Angie Logan

Osceola

Yes. I think if you have a suspicion that something is going on, you should check it out.

Josh Maciel

New Richmond

It’s a waste of money and time. What’s the difference? He’s going to run again next time. Let the election decide.

Lynn Howard

Star Prairie

No. I think they’re on a witch hunt. I believe it’s all fabricated.

Jesse Hop

New Richmond

He’s using the government for whatever he wants. He doesn’t respect anything. I’ll live with the decision no matter what, but I don’t see him doing much for the country. It’s all about tweets, issues, his problems, his family, but what is he doing to help the country? Is he building roads? Fixing health care?

Tom Kuenzie

New Richmond

I was curious to see what Donald Trump would bring. I voted for him. Now, I’m totally for the impeachment inquiry. I’d love to know what happened. I’m curious. My life is just beginning, I need to start learning about politics. It’s a process and they’ve been saying they were going to impeach him for quite some time now and it’s just starting to come together. I can live with the decision either way that it goes. The truth needs to come out. I’m for whatever is true and whatever is right.

Sullivan Bell

Stillwater, Minn.