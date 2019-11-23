In the spirit of giving thanks, if you could invite anybody to share your Thanksgiving dinner, who would you invite?

We would invite Jesus. I’d want to get to know what he likes, what his interests are. I want to treat him like he’s treated everybody else. I think I would just like to thank him personally, for all that he’s done, let him know we’ve been listening.

Kindra & Emily Saiko

Somerset

I would invite my friend from school Kaiden, but I don’t know if he could come. I believe he has autism like me. We invited him over for my birthday Aug. 26. I’m 13 now. He’s 13 or 14, too. With his autism, he doesn’t really interact with anybody. My last birthday was the first time ever he’s been out with anybody. My mom told me that he said to her it was the best day of his life.

Josh Whitlock

Somerset

Priscilla Mullins and John Alden came over on the Mayflower and helped colonize with Captain Standish. I’m related to John Alden and Priscilla Mullins, who are the ancestors to John Adams and John Quincy Adams, presidents of the United States. So I would invite them to Thanksgiving and ask them all kinds of questions.

Becka Whitlock

Somerset

I’d invite my family. Since my grandmother, Karen, passed away my family doesn’t get together like they used to. So I would want to have my entire family present for Thanksgiving dinner, two uncles, three aunts, then grandma, then tons of cousins and now nieces and nephews as well. This year for the first time we’re doing a cousins Thanksgiving, trying to pull everybody together.

John Jenkinson

Somerset

I would invite anybody who doesn’t have a place to go, if they don’t have any family, if they’re having a difficult time, can’t afford to do their own Thanksgiving dinner. I’d open my table up.

Amy McCune

Osceola

I would invite the Obamas, Michelle and Barack. I think they’re people with many interests. They are involved in much and have many opinions. It would be interesting now that they are out of office. But we wouldn’t talk about politics, no politics.

Nancy Vanasse

Somerset

If it was a historic figure, it’d probably be Mother Teresa to help teach me gratitude.

Sierra, Joey & Renee Erdman

Somerset

Family, everybody. Cousins, grandma and grandpa. Thirty people, huge turkey at my house.

Luke Ayers

New Richmond

My folks. They’re deceased. We used to do Thanksgiving together. I miss them. The first thing I would say to them is, “Thank you.”

Meg Tryba

Somerset

Pope Francis. I just think he’s cool. He’s one of my favorite people. I’d just listen.

Susie Beedle

Baldwin

My two stepsons that passed away. It’d be amazing to have them back. I'd give them a big hug and a kiss and never let them go.

Jennifer Lloyd

Stillwater, Minn.