Park juniors Corinna Loshek and Henry Fischer have been nominated to represent the school in the MSHSL ExCEL award.

ExCEL – Excellence in Community, Education, and Leadership – is a unique recognition program designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities, volunteer in their communities, and are model citizens.

Park’s female recipient this year is Loshek. Loshek is captain of the tennis team and was part of the softball team that took second place in the state tournament in 2018, receiving All-Conference and All-Section honors. In school she is involved in choir, National Honor Society, Superintendent’s Advisory Council, Key Club, Leaders of the Pack, and Link Crew.

Loshek is also very involved in the community, volunteering for many elementary and middle school functions such as carnivals and retreats. She also helps at youth sports camps and clinics. Finally, she has taken many IB courses and has a GPA of 3.8.

Fischer is Park’s male award winner. He participates in cross country (where he will serve as a captain his senior year), nordic skiing, track and clay target. He's also in band, National Honor Society, and Key Club.

Outside of school, Fischer is very involved in Boy Scouts, working on numerous community and conservation projects. He also volunteers with a local youth running series, encouraging younger students to get involved in the sport. Fischer is a full IB diploma candidate and has a 4.3 GPA.

This is the 24th year that the MSHSL has sponsored the ExCEL award. An independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota will select ExCEL Award recipients in January.

Award winners (16 males and 16 females) will be announced via the League website in February and will be recognized on KSTC-TV (Channel 45) during the broadcast of the 2019 winter tournaments. Park graduates Meghan Kuemmel and Ethan Berube were both selected as state winners of this award when they were juniors.