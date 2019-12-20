Many of our coaches, student-athletes and parents give up their break from school to participate in these tournaments. I know many Park families have relatives out of town and schedule their family celebrations around our tournament schedules.

Once again, the Kuemmel family will have to adjust our holiday plans because of a basketball tournament over break, as we have done for the past eight or nine years (although this will be our last year of having to do this!).

Even though there will be no tournaments at Park this week, you can still catch a lot of good high school action in the area and around the state – many of these games are close to home.

Our girls’ hockey team will be playing in the Burnsville tournament again this year. Boys' basketball will be very close to home as they play two games in the Tartan tournament.

Our boys' hockey team is competing in the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic in Blaine. Other tournaments are not-so-close to home but will provide some great competition and team bonding for our teams.

The wrestlers will travel to Rochester this weekend for a huge holiday tournament and will also compete in Rogers later in the break. Girls' basketball will head south and play in Rochester.

Some of our lower level teams will also be involved in tournament games or contests in the metro area. Many of our teams will also try to squeeze in practice time in between family celebrations.

I know our nordic skiers headed to the upper peninsula of Michigan in search of better snow for skiing. All schedule information (as well as directions to these events) can be found at www.suburbaneast.org .

Besides cheering on the Wolfpack, I will be spending part of the holiday break with family back in Wisconsin. This will give me a chance to cheer on my two other favorite teams (besides the Wolfpack of course) - the Badgers and the Packers.

I was hoping Santa would bring me tickets to the Rose Bowl this year, but I must not have been good enough. I hope everyone gets a chance to get out and cheer on their favorite teams over the break and spend some time with family and friends. Happy Holidays to all!