What do you strongly suspect but have no proof of?



UFO’s or life on another planet. When you look back at some of the hieroglyphics on the cave walls, it certainly looks like there were people who were not like us in those drawings. So I think it’s possible, but do I have the physical proof, absolutely not. I think somebody will some day. Surely we can’t be the only planet to sustain life. That’s what seems impossible.

Patricia Sweeney

Hudson

Yes. There is so much out there that we don’t know and there are some things that just are not meant to know. The human species is not so significant that we will learn everything. We have a very high opinion of ourselves.

Edward Scherrer

Hudson

I’ve always wondered about the Kennedy assassination. I wondered about the role of the tramps. I never really believed Oswald was the gunman or that he was even involved. I have questions about the Grassy Knoll, the picket fence and train yard. Something happened there, but I don’t know exactly what. The Warren Commission, I don’t think came to a conclusion that satisfied my suspicions. I have a lot of suspects, but I don’t have enough evidence to come to a conclusion. I don’t think we’ll ever get to the truth. Many of the people, within a very short time, who were witnesses, are gone. I don’t think there’s a lot of interest any more generationally. The interest was relegated to one generation really. People just don’t care any more at a certain point. Our sense of history has become much shorter.

Aethan Hart

Hudson

UFO’s\\s, I don’t believe they’re a real thing. There’s enough evidence to say they’re not. I mean, if there’s life out there, there’s no proof, no tangible evidence. Elvis is dead. Tooth Fairy, just for kids. Flying reindeer, same thing, just for kids. Everything’s pretty cut and dried. No grey area, it’s all black and white. I sleep great at night.

Michael Norris

Woodbury, MN

I strongly suspect that vegan diets are healthy for you but I don’t have proof. I just started a vegan diet for my cholesterol. I’m a tiny bit reluctant, so some proof would help, some science. I’ve seen some compelling information, but maybe what I’m looking for, is my own cholesterol to drop after I’ve been on the diet. That would be the ultimate proof that it’s worth it. I’m willing to give six months to a year.. It’s not horrible and it’s good for the planet and I think it’s much healthier for me. It would still be nice to have the, “You do this, you get this result.”

Barb Hill

River Falls

The Tooth Fairy is real. She pays me money for my teeth. I lose a tooth, I stick it under my pillow. I don’t tell anybody and the next morning, there’s money under my pillow, sometimes. It’s not always the same amount. It’s not always the amount I was hoping for. I don’t think some teeth are more valuable than others. I think that’s the Tooth Fairy’s decision.

Joe Stephenson

Hudson

I believe there are aliens out there, but there’s no definitive proof yet. I don’t know that I’m anxious for that proof. I guess I’m not sure if I want there to be aliens or not, but when you look up at the stars, it seems unlikely that we’re it. The thing is, you have good neighbors and you have bad neighbors.

Angela Evans

Hudson