The year 2019 has been a very good year. Many good things occurred, both for me and for the Wolfpack.

I am lucky to have my youngest son attending school here at Park with me. My oldest child is a college graduate, is employed and (somewhat) off the family payroll.

My middle child is at a great college and enjoying life as a Golden Gopher. My family is healthy and happy.

The year 2019 was a very good year for Park, on and off the field. Our adapted athletics team the Thunderbolts again participated in state tournaments in all three seasons, finishing in second place for both floor hockey and softball and bringing home the state championship in soccer.

The one-act play was section runner-ups. We sent individuals to the boys' swimming and speech state tournaments, which has not happened in many years.

The district continued our partnerships with Summit Orthopedics and BSN Sports, both of which helped Park tremendously. We had many students sign letters of intent to continue their athletic careers in college.

We had many teams earn academic honors and had all-state students and athletes. We also had many coaches that reached coaching milestones and won state awards.

I usually don’t make a lot of New Year’s resolutions in my personal life, but there are some things I hope to do next year at Park. I hope to get out to more practices so I can see our coaches and student-athletes hard at work.

I hope to continue to help our coaches be transformational, using Joe Ehrmann’s InSideOut Coaching philosophy. I hope to offer meaningful professional development for our coaches so that they can continue to improve.

I will continue to work with our coaches to get more of our athletes to realize the benefits of being a multi-sport athlete. I hope to work with the coaches and community to improve the culture and perception of Park athletics.

Part of this includes spreading the word on our purpose, mission, and definition of success for Park Athletics. I hope all of our student-athletes make good choices this week and will continue to do so in the future.

I look forward to 2020 being an even better year (hopefully I will be able to handle having our youngest child graduate from Park). Finally, I hope I enjoy the second half of the school year as much as I enjoyed the first. Happy New Year!