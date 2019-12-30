Looking back on 2019, was there an act of courage or compassion or maybe both, that stood out for you?

My dad, Wayne, passed away this year. I felt compelled to speak at his funeral and share the story of what happened in the last few months of his life. It drew us closer together. We talked about, because he was ill, where he would be going after he passed, we talked about heaven. In the end, the story I wanted to share was that he came to believe in that and just trust in Jesus.

Missy LeQue

Somerset

I work at the middle school. Recently, I’ve seen a lot of students going out of their way to help someone, someone they don’t know. Sometimes it's just saying nice things to them, like, “Hey, I like what you’re wearing today,” or asking someone who doesn’t have a friend, “Can I sit by you at lunch today?” They’re trying to make people feel included and I think that’s really cool for middle schoolers to do. As teachers, we try to lead by example, to go out of our way for students, make connections. If they can do it, I can do it. School is a happy place to be. We put the kids first, nothing else matters and they are putting their friends before themselves.

Stephen Dahle

New Richmond

I teach at Starr Elementary School and when I think of someone who is courageous, I think of Nolan Milton. Nolan is going through cancer as a second grader. His classmates have a lot of questions, so we all try to be supportive of him and keep his spirits up. His teacher, Kari Heinselman, sends him a joke everyday when she is with her class. That’s a great thing that she has been doing. His classmates get super excited when he gets to come to school. The weeks when he’s not there, they think about him and really miss him. Our whole Starr staff is behind Nolan.

Heather Zappetta

New Richmond

My neighbor, Jocelyn Kahonen, just recently signed up to be a New Richmond firefighter. Kind of out of nowhere, she let us know that she had gone through the training and now she’s active on the team. That’s pretty cool.

Katie Scholz

New Richmond

Family friends who had a young sibling in his early thirties that passed away while doing underwater welding. They’ve lost other family members in the last couple years due to illnesses and stuff like that. It’s been a tough stretch. They somehow always persevere and have a positive attitude. They are amazing people. It’s family that holds them together absolutely, between both her family and his family they come together and provide support for each other.

Bryan Nagorka

New Richmond

I was having a tough time. I was in a bad relationship and my aunt and uncle opened their doors and invited me to move in with them.

He’s my nephew. Cody and my husband hunt and fish together, do a lot together. He’s got a little baby girl that we couldn’t let sleep on the street. So my 6-year-old daughter, Abigail, gave up her bedroom.

Cody Anderson &Tracy Moreno

Somerset

My sister and brother-in-law have an 18-year-old daughter that has a Batten disease. She is blind and in a wheelchair. The disease affects people in their late teens and early twenties. There is no cure. My sister is courageous every single day. She is the best mom I have ever known. My sister’s name is Jennifer Kaiser.

Anne Davis

New Richmond