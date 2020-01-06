What do you want your finals words to be?
Long live Jah (Jahseh Onfroy). He was my inspiration to become a SoundCloud rapper.
Jarek Olson
New Richmond
Take care of my truck.
Nick Haley
Clear Lake
I never regretted anything.
Ashley Ewald
Dresser
Peace on earth.
Darryl Moody
Chicago
I love you.
Parker and Ian Kluck
Hudson
Anything but, call 911.
Joanna Davignon
Star Prairie
Hey, are you going to eat that?
Hazel, Dan and Mara Nork
New Richmond
That was fun.
Matthew Hintzman
New Richmond
I shouldn’t have done that.
Mike Richter
New Richmond
Told you so.
Jade Peckels
Hammond
I’m glad I tried everything because otherwise I’d never know.
Lance Harris
Eau Claire
Enjoy your family and make the most of your life.
Juliann Klatt
Mesa, Ariz.