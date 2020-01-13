Why do you deserve $5 million ?

I don’t think I do. I’ve got everything I need. I’ve got a good home, my wonderful husband, some great kids. I’m 81, what do I need $5 million for? Ten years ago, I might have felt differently.

Sallie Tinkham

Luck

I never made it to $5 million on my own working and I’d like to be able to give more away. I would love to give it away. With $5 million, I could do that.

Al Struemke

New Richmond

I don’t think I deserve $5 million. I don’t feel like I’ve done anything that’s worth %5 million . If I did have $5 million , I would try to put it to work and turn it into more than $5 million. I’d share it for sure. Off the top of my head, if I had $5 million dollars sitting in my pocket right now, I’d be giving some of it to help fight the brush fires in Australia. I’d try to help out in whatever ways that I could. I give it to people who need it more than I do. I just don’t think that any one person needs $5 million. I just think it could do more good for more people divided up into smaller chunks.

Dieter Lebrecht

New Richmond

Why do I deserve $5 million, because I work hard. I try not to take advantage of anything. The other part of it is, it would be nice to be able to give some of it away, help some other people. There are certainly some people in the world who need it. It sure would be nice to have that opportunity.

Charles Strabel

New Richmond

Because I’d like to have it. I might be a little suspicious, but I’d take it. You better believe it. I’ve worked hard my whole life. I'd split it up with my kids.

Veronica Carr

New Richmond

I don’t deserve it. You earn it. You earn money, you don’t deserve it. My answer would be the same 10 years from now. I’d be a little suspicious of someone just handing over $5 million. If I could be convinced to accept it, I’d probably donate a lot of it. I’m all about helping others. It could help a lot more people than just me.

Amanda Peterson, Adrianna and Shelly

New Richmond

I don’t deserve $5 million. For what? I’d need to earn it and there’s a lot of other people that can use it more than me. I wouldn’t want my life to change. It comes with more responsibility and different questions. I’m four years away from retiring and I like my life the way it is.

Dan Keifer

New Richmond

Nobody deserves $5 million. You don’t just deserve something. Everything you have, you should have worked for. You earn your keep. I’d be more comfortable if I earned it. In society, some people are fortunate enough to grow up with nicer things than others. They didn’t necessarily earn it, it was given to them. They may not understand the true value. I think anytime if you were given a bunch of money, it’s going to create more problems for you than it’s going to solve..

Erich Johnson

Somerset

You really have to deserve it so, I mean, I didn’t do anything to deserve $5 million. I’m 11 years old. I don’t have a job. $5 million is kind of scary because it takes so much responsibility. I’d put it mostly toward college and then maybe give back to people who have helped me, share it.

Brian and McKinley Donahue

Somerset

Maybe because I’m a stay-at-home mom and it’s a really hard job and $5 million would help us out a lot. It would come in very handy. I’d probably be a little suspicious, but it’s a life-changing amount. Even with all the questions, I’d find a way to make it work.

Sara Holter, Nora, Mila and Jayden

New Richmond

Deserve? Let’s say we did somehow deserve $5 million. I’d accept it so that we can do good with it. Because that’s the only reason. If you had it, it would be a privilege and you’d feel obligated to do something with it, do something good with it. To whom much is given, much is required.

Elizabeth and Douglas Lindee

Deer Park

I don’t know that we deserve it. I don’t feel that I’m better than anybody else to deserve $5 million , but if I had $5 million, I would help children with it. I feel like if I haven’t worked for something, it’s not truly mine. I might feel not necessarily guilty, but uncomfortable, a little bit. But if somebody wanted to give me $5 million, most certainly, it would be a children’s hospital that would get a pile of money. Or puppies.



Mike and Bonny Haller

Star Prairie