Park seniors Hannah Hess and Jacob Dahling have been selected to represent the school in the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award program for Region 3AA.

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics (Triple "A") Award is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities.

Park’s female recipient this year is Hess. She's captain of the swim team and has also participated in soccer and softball in the past. She is on the speech team and is also involved in visual arts and choir. Hess, a Junior Book Award recipient, is a full IB diploma candidate and has a GPA of 4.0. She plans to study psychology at the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities.

Dahling is Park’s male nominee and he's a member of the tennis team and is also very involved in choir, where he has been selected as a section leader. He has earned Best of Site honors at Region contests and received a Superior rating. Dahling has taken many AP and IB courses and has 4.2 GPA. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities and study computer science.

Triple "A" Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the league's member schools and administrative regions. MSHSL officials will announce the four award recipients (a girl and a boy from both a Class "A" and Class "AA" school) at an on-court recognition ceremony held in March.

Each state award recipient will receive a four-year, $1,000 scholarship. Additional information about the Triple "A" Award may be obtained by visiting the Minnesota State High School League’s Web site at www.mshsl.org .

Congratulations to Hannah and Jacob, who are the epitome of a well-rounded Park student-athlete: excelling in academics, athletics, and the arts.