Would the world be a better place if we all looked alike ?

No. It would be boring. Our differences make everything interesting. Diversity is a good thing. There would be no discrimination because everybody looked the same, that’s great , but no. That would be a big trade off.

Rich Green

New Richmond

Just because we would look alike doesn’t mean our personalities would be alike. If we didn’t have to worry about what we looked like, would the world be a better place? It might be, I would think. Basically, I think we would do a lot less physical judgment of people. As a person who has lost a lot of weight, I know how my looks reflected on how people treated me, so I can definitely say yes, I think so.

Heather Forseth

New Richmond

It would be more confusing, but people wouldn’t be comparing themselves to each other based on looks. I think it’s important not to compare ourselves to other people, but also I think uniqueness is cool. It’s a hard decision, but I’m probably going with just the way it is.

Madeline Schlereth

New Richmond

I don’t think so. That means my wife would look exactly like me and that would just be weird. Variety is the spice of life. Looking different is part of what makes life interesting. It would be hard to tell people apart. Everyone around here wears Packer or Tiger gear, everyone would look the same, you wouldn’t know who you were talking to.

Corey Erickson

New Richmond





I think it’s good to look different because then people can recognize you or tell that you’re one of their loved ones. A good thing might be that it doesn’t matter what you look like then. They won’t judge you for what you look like, because they look like you. But I think not to look alike is better.

Bryce Roth

Somerset

No, because it would take away from the individual personalities of everybody. It would have no effect. It’s better that we have separate people. The snap judgments we make are just part of life. People will always have prejudices. If it wouldn’t be race, size, color, it would be something else they would find.

Tom Hess

New Richmond

That’s a tough question. No. I just don’t think everybody should be the same. Everybody should be different. I think it’s important. People are attracted to differences.

Chuck Gaikowski

Somerset