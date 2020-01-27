Does a person's name influence who they become?

Yes, it does play a role. I think you grow into your name.

Dave Schnitzler

New Richmond

No, I don’t think it does. It’s more a matter of a person’s personality, education and other circumstances. Who you are and what you become depends on your family, your upbringing, education, real world experiences.

Richard Hodel

Osceola

For the most part, no. Maybe it does a little bit under certain circumstances like if you have a last name like Rockefeller. Maybe you become a little bit different, stereotypical of that name. But I think who you become is more a matter of genetics, upbringing, all those kinds of things.

Betsy Schweitzer

Hammond

Yes. I think it absolutely plays a role. I think names are important to people, family names. I was born in Virginia. In Virginia, Smith is a very common name. My grandfather was Paul Smith. I’m also Paul. When I was a kid, I was proud of that, even as common as that name was because it was his name. Whether or not it changes anything about you, I can’t help but think that it would. My last name is Pendergrass. It’s kind of unusual, but it's also common enough that people have heard it. So everywhere I go, people will ask, "Are you related to the Pendergrasses in Kansas?" or somewhere else.

Paul Pendergrass

St. Prairie

No. A name is just a name. It’s something your parents gave you. You should accept who you are and be true to yourself. We are who we are, regardless of our name. You’re God’s child.

Tammy Clarksen

New Richmond

No. It’s not the name that makes the man, it’s what you do in your life that makes the man. Your family, your education, experiences make you, really not the name. In the case of a rich family like Rockefeller, they already have that name to back them up. People have expectations of that name. If you’re a poor guy and you build yourself up, you’re not using your name, you’re using what you have inside. How you’ve been parented matters. I was brought up where, if you borrow a tool more than once, you buy it. You take responsibility for what you need to do.

Alex BelleIsle

Somerset

Yes. My name is Jake. I think that’s kind of a cool name. I think people have an idea about Jake based on what they’ve experienced with other Jakes they’ve met or known before. I feel like a Jake. There’s kind of a Jake club out there. But the substance of a specific Jake might be different than the club Jake. Rockefeller? With that name, you think, "Well they have to be somewhat important." You might have higher expectations for them, but those are your expectations.

Jake Prombo

Elmwood

No? I think that the way a person is raised is a big part of who they become. I think actual life experiences have a bigger impact on who someone becomes. Honestly, I think it’s about the substance of a person. In the case of a name like Rockefeller, it might be a combination of the substance of that person and other people’s expectations because of that name. I think it would be nice if there weren’t those expectations, but that's not always the case.

Leslie Helgeson

New Richmond