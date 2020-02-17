For what would you like to become famous?

Catching the biggest crappie. So far, the biggest one I caught was a 15 inch black crappie four years ago on Bear Trap Lake through the ice. I measured it and released it. Two weeks later, I was in Florida and my nephew called. He caught one 15 ½ inches. That’s a big crappie.

Greg Greene

New Richmond

I’m already famous for putting in windshields in this area for the last 20 years. I own Gully’s Auto Glass and everybody knows me as Gully. I’ve been doing the glass for all the dealerships. I am available to autograph any windshield I install for a price.

Scott Gullixson

Hudson

I’d like to be famous for doing something important on a larger scale. ... I drive a truck so I’m used to a lot of stupid stuff. In my opinion, a lot of the people that are in politics, the stuff they’re dealing with, they might be smart and they might be rich, but they have no idea what it’s like being the guy that’s driving a truck and having to deal with the electronic logs, or this or that regulation. I want to be the person of reason that brings them back to some sort of reality. I don’t want the fame, I just want the stupid to end.

Sean Neaton

Watertown, Minn.

I would like to be a professional snowboarder. I would like everybody to know that I am the best of the best. Right now, I’m up there, top 10 for sure, maybe number 10. I have a little ways to go yet, but I’m working on it. I think the difference is going all out. It’s going to happen. I say, give it two years.

D’shaun Lange

New Richmond

I’d like to become famous just as a good father and husband. I work at it every day. I had a great role model that inspired me and hopefully someday I can live up to his image. His name was Gene Jameson. That’s the goal. Being a good dad in their eyes is more important than being famous.

Scott Jameson

Hudson

I don’t want to be famous. I don’t like people looking at me all the time. I don’t like being the center of attention. I like being behind the scenes. I don’t need the attention. Doing something good just for the sake of doing it well, is enough.

Breanna Schwan

Star Prairie

I never really wanted to be famous, but if it were to be anything, it would be to be debt free and be able to stop working at a young age. I’d want to live in Costa Rica and surf as well as travel. Maybe be a little mysterious. I’d be known for making the right decisions, for getting out of the system. People would want to know, “How did he do that?”

Julian Carlin

St. Paul, MN

Art. I’d like to be famous for charcoal art, drawings of forests and woods. I think I’ll probably go with my real name.

Phoenix O’Dea

Knapp

Pro bodybuilding. I have been competing for five years now. I’ve done bikini. I went pro in physique. I’ve done figure. When you calorie surplus, that’s when you put your most muscle on. Then you pick a show and time when you want to cut, and that’s when you slowly calorie decrease. Then you get to the stage and that’s the moment. Being famous would be a reward for the work but also for all the women. I have a lot of followers that look up to me for motivation and advice. To build mature muscle takes a long time. I like the dedication and discipline and being held accountable.

Jennifer King

Knapp

For writing a book. I don’t know what it would be about but it would probably be realistic fiction, maybe about saving the environment.

Presleigh Olson-Buehler

Star Prairie