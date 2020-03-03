What is your level of concern regarding the coronavirus ?

Low. China has a lot of people. 16,000 people die from the flu every year in this country and nowhere near that many have died in China from the coronavirus. I think the CDC will do a good job of vetting the disease and informing us about what we need to do. A lot of hand washing and healthy eating can’t hurt.

Victor Fern

New Richmond

My level of concern is a 7 on a scale of 1-10. I’m not so worried about us taking precautions as I am about people coming in and not caring about the virus. I’m not really doing anything differently at this point. Always wash hands, all day, every day. I still feel safe. I think there’s probably more information than we need out there at all levels. Some of the problem is, not everyone is saying the same thing. If everyone was saying the same thing it would be easier to know what to believe. It’s good to have the information but it also can lead to a little sense of panic.

Andrea Flynn

New Richmond

The only reason I’m concerned is I actually just read a book that had to do with the plague and the plague came from China. I guess I’m not that concerned. I know it’s killed a lot of people, but because I’m younger, I’m not as vulnerable. From what I’ve read, it seems like a cold, it seems inevitable. I’m washing my hands more because I read that’s just common sense, but otherwise, no, I haven’t changed my plans. I wouldn’t travel and I would never go on a cruise right now. That would just be asking for it. I read a lot on NPR and I think they’re doing a good job.

Rachel Twedten

New Richmond

In New Richmond, Wisconsin, right now, very low. I’m going to Mayo in Rochester next week, there I have a minor concern. When I’m in a public place, I don’t touch the hand rails on the stairs when I use them. I use the handicap door access. I try to touch as little as possible. I’m careful. I think there’s plenty of information out there; the question is, is anybody listening to it? I think being in the Midwest, people feel a little insulated. The virus seems to be on both coasts and in major metros. I think the politicization has been irresponsible. Calling it a hoax is a bit much. There shouldn’t be that high level of concern, but to have people completely ignore it is an ignorant step.

Dan Szymanski

Emerald

I’m concerned. On a scale of 1-10, I’m about an 8. It spreads so fast, that’s a concern. I’m not changing plans, not yet, but I am aware. I don’t plan on taking a cruise any time soon. I think there are a lot of resources out there to help people make informed decisions. The stock market has been a concern. My sense of it is, we’re only in the middle of it. I don’t feel like it’s quite ramped up all the way yet.

Chris Hansen

New Richmond

I am unsure as to the severity of it due to mixed media messages and reviews. I’m trying to figure out if it’s something I should worry about with my family or if I should not because of the different messages received through the news outlets. The news is confusing. I’m not sure they know what they are dealing with yet. More science might be needed. I’m not an alarmist, so we’re not doing anything differently yet. It’s winter, we’re all cooped up together, so we’re taking our usual precautions, but I’m not about to walk out in a hazmat suit everyday. It’s an interesting mix the way it’s all connected like with the stock market. I can see good things and bad things coming from this meaning some changes in how we look globally to purchase things. Some lessons need to be learned.

Michelle Lane

Roberts

I’m not real concerned. We’re going to Belize in two weeks and I think it will be fine. The island is small, like only 4 miles wide, so I hope nobody’s sick when we come. I’m a nurse, so I’ll probably research it a little bit more. I’ll probably bring a couple of masks with from work. I know they’re saying don’t travel to China or Japan. I Googled this morning and cruise prices are crazy cheap if you wanted to risk it for a cheap vacation. Is there enough information out there? I don’t know what to think, you never know how much to trust the old government, you know. I’m more concerned about the flu, we’re in the season for that and it’s more prevalent here than coronavirus. I try not to worry too much about it and do what I can. I am not living in fear.

Briana Edwards

New Richmond

No, I’m not concerned. I think it’s pretty far away. I don’t normally get sick. I wash my hands usually and take vitamin C. I’m still going to school so it’s not really affecting what I do. 1-10, I’m a 2.

Edith Roloff

Baldwin

I’m not very worried about the coronavirus. The flu has killed way more people this year than the coronavirus. We’ve already had the flu so I don’t want coronavirus. The flu was enough. We’re not avoiding groups, just using common sense precautions, wash our hands, that sort of thing. It is all connected like the stock market, but I think that’s people acting more out of fear. They are shutting countries down, but I think we’ll bounce back from it. I think it’s going to get worse before it gets better.

Sarah Shore

New Richmond

Not very concerned. I work for a biomedical company so I actually know quite a bit about viruses and technology. If people are smart, they will just follow good hygiene practices, use common sense, wash your hands, cough into your arm or a tissue and use sanitizer. Honestly, I’m more concerned with my family getting the flu than coronavirus. I travel a lot for work and I’m not going to stop doing that. Whether or not I’d take a cruise depends on where it’s going to and coming from. Stock market? In my opinion, that’s a lot of media propaganda that impacts how people perceive the market and make decisions based on that. That’s why the virus is having an impact. I think it’s emotional based. I feel like the politicization is misguided. I feel like it’s very easy to put opinions out there and there isn’t as much fact checking as there used to be. On a scale of 1-10, I’m at 3.

Gail Hoit

Somerset

Pretty high. Mainly because of the information that we’ve heard from health officials, doctors and so forth, on some of the news channels like MSNBC. I’m concerned about the country’s ability to respond and be ready. Personally, that is my biggest concern. We actually canceled a trip to Chicago this weekend because we did not have the desire to go through two international airports and spend time within lots of crowds of people. The stock market is affecting us and I think it's just scare. That’s what the stock market runs on, emotion. It’s an emotional response. I also think there is some concern about the supply chain especially since so many of our goods come from China. I believe there is a lot of irresponsible reporting and information on the internet that leads to unfounded fear. But it’s also the opposite, “This is not a big deal, no need to be concerned.” Reportedly the Trump administration has it all under control but they want to control all the communications coming out from the CDC. That doesn’t make any sense at all.

Suzanne O’Brien

New Richmond