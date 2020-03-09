Are you planning to participate in the 2020 census? Why or why not ?

Yes I will, but I didn’t know it was coming up. They’ll probably keep sending me papers until I do, telling me that I am required. It’s important that we know how many people are in the community, how many children are growing up in the community. It’s important to know what our future’s looking like. Are we heavily populated? Will we have the jobs, the schooling, the educational space, etc. for the kids coming into the future. New Richmond itself, being a smaller community but one that is growing as much as it is needs to know what kind of space they’re going to need. I have eight children. That’s eight children coming into the educational system that they might know about without the census.

Jessica Thomason

New Richmond

Yes, eventually, it’s on my table. I will get it done, I hope. It’s about finding the time to do it. I have not done the census before. It was something I didn’t feel was necessary, just being a rebel. I know it’s my duty as a citizen to do it, I should participate.

Cindy Croes

Deer Park

No. I wasn’t aware about it. I’ve never done a census before. I’m just not familiar with it. I’m a little bit hesitant to share information with the government. I will familiarize myself with it. Now that I know about it, I’ll educate myself about it.

Bree Natysin

Hammond

Yes. It’s important to know how many people there are in the country. It seems like it’s my duty as a citizen. They do ask for a lot of information. It’s important to participate.

Tim Shore

New Richmond

No, because I don’t want to. I don’t get involved in anything like that. I like to stay private.

Jason Johnson

Minneapolis

Oh absolutely, yes! I think it’s important that we find out the demographics of the United States because it impacts a lot of things like schools. I must have done a census before, I remember the form. I grew up here in New Richmond. I remember when the sign said New Richmond, 3,707. I want to know how many people live here now. Our school system is really growing.

Tracy Preece

New Richmond

I’ve never done a census before. This would be my first. I know they take a survey of the population to allocate federal and state funds and representatives. I’ll do it as long as it isn’t too hard or takes too long.

Brain McCarten

New Richmond

I did already. I sent it in. I didn’t fill out all of the pages, only what they needed to know which was how many people lived in my household. I didn’t fill out the rest. It’s important that we know how many people are living in our counties, our cities, our states, our country. It took me five minutes to fill it out.

Jim Sopland

New Richmond

Yes. It’s mandatory isn’t it? I know if you don’t answer voluntarily, they send people to your house until they get a minimum set of answers. It’s important for everybody to do the census because then the legislature get apportioned properly and all of the states get their funding set properly because if the government doesn’t know how many people there are, they don’t know how much money to send. I’m keeping my eye open for the form. If I understand correctly, there’s the big long form they want you to fill out and then there’s the short form that they’ll accept, and there’s five questions they’ll ask through the screen door as you’re yelling at them to go away.

Lorin Jacobs

New Richmond

Yes. Do we have a choice? Either way, I would do it for planning purposes for the city, the state even federal planning purposes. So roads, schools, legislators, so very important.

Nikki Krumm

New Richmond

No. I believe it’s a form of social control. I believe it aids institutional racism and honestly I think it will be used by the current administration to hunt people of Latino descent. There’s a lot of information that goes to corporations about where to build and where not to build, where to move jobs.

Tyler LaVigne

Star Prairie