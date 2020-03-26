On March 25, Goodhue County Health and Human Services confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Goodhue County. Public health professionals have been expecting, planning for, and are now responding to that situation as needed.

This information, along with the fact that our entire state government is aligned to confront this emergency, means that Minnesota is making progress against COVID-19. The governor’s latest “Stay at Home” order goes in effect Friday, March 26. By limiting social interactions, we decrease the chance of spreading COVID-19 and help our health care sector prepare for increased demands. Your actions will save lives.

Our most important job at this time is to follow the governor’s lead. We need to stay home at least until April 10. Community spread of COVID-19 in Minnesota and nationwide is increasing. By staying at home, we will limit the spread in our communities and across every corner of the state. This is the best-case scenario.

Goodhue County services are continuing to operate. We have responded to all of the mandates demanded by the COVID-19 state of emergency. Our buildings are closed but our services remain accessible by phone, fax, or internet. Our law enforcement system is continuing to provide public safety 24/7.

Goodhue County continues to be in close contact with the Minnesota Department of Health and our state and federal legislators. Our primary concern is working on this health emergency and ensuring our communities remain healthy and safe. After that, Goodhue County has already begun planning for our economic recovery.

Public health is public wealth,

Paul Drotos

Red Wing

Paul Drotos is the Goodhue County Board chair.