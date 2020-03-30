Would you rather be crazy rich or deeply in love?

Deeply in love. What’s all that money good for? You can’t take it with you. And I like working. People are richer when they have family. Love is more valuable than money. Crazy rich can’t bring you happiness, meaning or purpose to your life.

Debra Ostdard

Clayton

Crazy rich. I’ve been deeply in love and sometimes it’s good and 110 minutes later, you’re never speaking again. I can work with money. Sometimes, I can’t work with love. I tell my kids, you can be with the person you believe in more than anybody in the whole world and you get into an argument and you’re never speaking or seeing each other again. It just happens that way. If you have money in your bank account, you can make your own happiness. Money brings you a sense of security.

Maggie Anderson

Star Prairie

I would rather be deeply in love for sure. I just think that's such an amazing feeling. They say money can’t buy happiness and I think that’s true. I’m still looking for the “one,” but I wouldn’t mind having a little money in the bank in the meantime, at least until I find the right guy.

Savannah Lambert

New Richmond

Deeply in love. The only point in having riches is to take care of the people you do love. Money doesn’t hold a good relationship together. Without love, there’s no point in having the riches.

Nicholas Harding

Cylon

Crazy rich. Then I could have all the animals I want and then they can give you the love I guess. You can buy a horse, then you can go have fun and ride the horse. A person, they get annoying. People can be complicated. With animals the love is unconditional.

Shayla Banwey

New Richmond

Crazy rich every day. Love’s hard. I have been deeply in love. Been there, done that, so I’d like to try crazy rich. I’ve never been crazy rich. I like security.

Jan Brown

New Richmond

I’d say, probably deeply in love. I don’t think money at this point is really helping anything. Life seems to be a little shorter right now so, I’d have to go with deeply in love.

Claire Lawrence

Hudson

I’d say rich. Money can buy happiness.

Mike Sawyer

New Richmond

Eeny, meeny, miny, mo. I’ll go with deeply in love. I actually have not experienced either crazy rich or deeply in love yet.

Jacob Popp

New Richmond

I’m deeply in love now, so crazy rich. I’ve checked the deeply in love box, now I’d like to check the crazy rich box. It would be nice to be both. If I could only have one, I’d choose deeply rich.

Audra Deiss

Wilson

In love. Money goes away. The right guy lasts. I am speaking from experience. I haven’t tried crazy rich yet, but I’m pretty sure deeply in love’s the better deal. You could say, I’m already crazy rich.

Melanie Moriarty

New Richmond