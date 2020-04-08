Yesterday my wife and I exercised our constitutional right by voting in person and in doing so put other voters, the poll workers, and ourselves at an unnecessary risk because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 250,000 American citizens may perish as a result of this virus. The argument based on “the precedence we set for the future” is a baseless argument because in our lifetime we have never experienced a pandemic of this magnitude.

To change the date of an election should be a rare event, and I believe most events (99.9%) would not even come close to the level of threat as the COVID-19 pandemic.

I believe that one of the main functions of a government is to protect its people. Did the decision of the Wisconsin GOP protect us citizens? No. When I look at patterns of behavior it becomes quite clear that voter suppression is the modus operandi of the GOP.

If you are in government at any level please put the safety and wellbeing of our citizens first over party politics designed to maintain power.

David Bredehoft

Hudson