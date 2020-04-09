So, here we are. A nation joining countries around the world in trying to deal with the deadly coronavirus in ways we have not seen since the Spanish influenza, which emerged at the end of World War I in 1918. Social distancing and protocols in keeping surfaces (including ourselves) disinfected have become our reality alongside an imperative to stay home as much as possible to "flatten the curve.” A bleak start indeed to 2020 as we are asked to pull together in extraordinary ways to benefit us all.

So why is our president saying he doesn't "feel" that states need the ventilators they are asking for, and questioning the number of face masks being used by health care professionals in the middle of a pandemic? Why, only a few weeks ago was Donald Trump going on TV announcing he would like to see us all back at work and packing churches by Easter Sunday when no one in the medical profession saw that as anything but an invitation to a deadly catastrophe? Why is he inferring that his enemies want the virus to continue and keep the country shut down because it hurts him politically?

To be clear, COVID-19 presents us with a national health emergency. My hopes for the entire nation are to get through this as best we can. Politics should not be the issue here as the responsibility to our leaders is clear.

But from the start Trump has treated this as a political issue. He imagined it as a danger to his presidency. He dismissed its gravity and talked of it magically vanishing. Until a few days ago he insisted it was under control. It never was.

At our most vulnerable, here we are with a nationwide health emergency and a leader who has endangered and continues to endanger us all.

Paul White

River Falls