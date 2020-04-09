Daily life has changed drastically as a result of COVID-19. Our already digital-centric lives have become even more so. That’s why the Federal Communications Commission has called upon broadband service companies to commit to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge to reduce the risk of interruptions to broadband and telecom connectivity coast to coast during the COVID-19 pandemic.

I certainly agree with the designation of broadband service as essential to society. But I also know information overload can take a toll. To reduce that risk, I’m trying to be more mindful about my media consumption and would suggest others do, too.

I remind myself not to believe everything I read or hear. Rumors are being debunked daily about everything from which celebrity has contracted the virus to which home remedies protect against it. Choose outlets you trust to keep up on the latest safety guidance.

Online tools, like video conferencing, are a great way to stay connected. I urge you to use the technology available to stay connected with family and loved ones who are self-isolating in other places. With a little creativity, I have also worked to establish a routine. Bookmarking online resource lists, remote learning options, home workout routines and digital tours keeps me updated, entertained and engaged while avoiding getting sucked into ‘click bait’ that sensationalizes and misleads.

I hope you and your families are staying safe, healthy and calmly connected.

Dan Pecarina

Winona

Dan Pecarina is president of Hiawatha Broadband Communications.